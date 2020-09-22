Martin B. McGonigle
Mahwah - Martin Brian, beloved husband, grandfather and greatest father of all time, died peacefully at his daughter's home in Mahwah, NJ, surrounded by his entire loving family, on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was 78 years old. Born in Clifton, NJ, on November 6, 1941, he was the devoted son of Nora and Joseph McGonigle. The eldest of three boys, Marty often recalled with pleasure his early days growing up on Harding Avenue with his brothers Austin and Joseph. He was a proud graduate of St. Mary's High School in Rutherford, Class of 1959. After putting himself through St. Peter's College in Jersey City, he joined the US Coast Guard. Marty's gift of persuasion and strong work ethic allowed for a successful sales career in the packaging industry. Marty and his wife Lynne settled in Mahwah, NJ, in 1971, where they happily raised their four children. His love of sports played a huge role in his life, whether as a player, coach, or his grandchildren's biggest fan. He was a diehard supporter of the Yankees, Giants and Notre Dame football. Golfing and umpiring baseball were Marty's favorite legitimate hobbies, since being the life of the party wasn't always an option on weekdays. His countless friendships in New Jersey and Naples, Florida, were extremely important to him and being a member of Activities Unlimited opened up even more relationships later in Marty's life. He never hesitated to passionately share his love for the United States and what he believed to be best for our country. Marty leaves behind his loving wife Lynne Ehrle McGonigle, with whom he celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on September 20, 2020; his four adoring children: Brian McGonigle (Luann), Kelly McClanahan (Danny), Danny McGonigle (Christine) and Sharyn Burns (Michael), and his greatest pride of all, being "Pop" to his twelve cherished grandchildren: Michael, Krista, Katelyn, Thomas, Brenna, Kevin, Michael Jr., Jillian, Dylan, Daniel, Megan and Owen; and his caring nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all those who loved him so. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marty's memory to his alma mater, St. Mary's High School, 64 Chestnut Street, Rutherford, NJ, 07070, where he served on the Board of Directors, would be appreciated. For more information, please visit vpfh.com