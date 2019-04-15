Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Cortona Church
31 Chamberlain Ave
Little Ferry, NJ
View Map
Martin C. Loesner Obituary
Martin C. Loesner

Little Ferry, NJ - Martin C. Loesner, 82, of Little Ferry, NJ passed away at home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 surrounded by family. Martin worked for the New York Telephone Co. as a Telephone Installer for 35 years retiring in 1985. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, a member of the American Legion Post # 310 in Little Ferry and a Honorary member of the Little Ferry Fire Dept., Hose Co.#1. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Bergamaschi) Loesner. Loving father of Steven Loesner and his wife Diane, Mark Loesner and Marty Loesner and his wife Janice. Cherished grandfather of Amanda, Brittney, Olivia, Daniel, Matthew, Melanie, Joseph and his wife Faith, Stephanie and her husband Brett Landis. Great grandfather of Julien, Ryan, Tyler and River.

Funeral from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Wednesday, April 17,2019. Funeral mass at St. Margaret of Cortona Church, 31 Chamberlain Ave, Little Ferry, at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Visiting Tuesday 5 - 9pm. Donations may be made to Little Ferry Fire Dept., Hose Co.#1, P.O. Box 83, Little Ferry, NJ 07643 in his memory. Visit Trinkafaustini.com for Driving Direction/Online Condolences.
