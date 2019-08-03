Services
Martin Finian Murphy Obituary
Martin Finian Murphy

Hackensack - Murphy, Martin Finian, 61, of Hackensack, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with family by his side. Finian was born and raised in Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford, Ireland. The youngest of nine, he excelled in sports and came to know the U.S. when playing Irish Football for the GAA in New York. He immigrated in the 1980's and America became a second home. He was a member of BAC Local 7 NY and worked in the marble industry for many years, retiring in 2016. Finian was predeceased by his father Michael, mother Margaret (nee Shine) and sister Nuala. He leaves behind his beloved children: Jane Murphy of River Edge; Claire Murphy and fiancé Brian Knott of Lake Mary, Florida; and Ryan Watson and wife Katie and grandson Colin, of Yulee, Florida. He is survived by Terry Murphy of River Edge, seven brothers and sisters in Ireland, many brothers-in law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, and cousins both here and abroad and countless friends. He will be missed by all. Visitation will take place on Sunday, August 4th from 3-7PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30AM on Monday, August 5th, at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 445 Fifth Ave, River Edge. All to meet at church. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Irish Kidney Association, ika.ie. For more information and to view Finian's tribute page please visit volkleber.com
