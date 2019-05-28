|
|
Dr. Martin Fred Schulman, Ph.D., M.D.
Woodland Park - Dr. Martin Fred Schulman, Ph.D., M.D., 75, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Joseph's University Medical Center, in Paterson, after a long fight with Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA).
He leaves his wife, Susan (Brotman) Schulman of almost 52 years, his son Andrew Schulman; his daughter, Aimee Schulman; daughter-in-law, Nicole (Canter) Schulman; one granddaughter; and the family dog, Bear.
Dr. Schulman was a practicing ophthalmologist for 35 years with two offices in Bergen County and was on staff at the Hackensack University Medical Center and the Pascack Valley Hospital in Westwood. Beloved by his patients of all ages, he took great pride in helping them to improve their vision.
He had a passion for learning that led him from Christopher Columbus High School in the Bronx to New York University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Chemistry. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Rutgers University in New Brunswick and then an M.D. from George Washington University. He then headed back to the Tri-State Area for a residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.
Among his varied interests were traveling and learning about other cultures (and tasting their cuisines), taking and developing his own (analog) photographs and then taking and editing digital pictures, keeping up with the latest Apple technology, listening to classical music, and reading spy novels and science magazines.
A private funeral service was held on May 17 at his home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Orangutan International Foundation, Multiple Systems Atrophy Coalition, or St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, NJ.