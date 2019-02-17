|
Martin Glynn
Ridgefield Park - Glynn, Martin, age 91 of Ridgefield Park & Galway, Ireland, died February 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family: wife Alice (English) of 60 years, son Martin and wife Rene and their children Ruby and Gavin; daughter Ellen and her children Arianna and Gabriel; and daughter Maggie and her husband Mike Babos and their children Connor and Molly. He was the last surviving sibling of the twelve children of George & Margaret (Burke) Glynn of Lydican, Claregalway, Galway Ireland.
Matty was a wonderful husband, father and extraordinarily supportive grandfather. He loved his family, his God, Irish music and dancing, a good party, the lottery and the ponies. He never lost his joy in farming and his family were the recipients of the juiciest Jersey tomatoes, fresh basil, and fragrant rosemary that he shared happily into his late-80s. His rock garden was a neighborhood delight and he quietly created a garden tribute to Ridgefield Park's firemen at their monument on Euclid Avenue. Matty was a proud American citizen and was grateful for the opportunities his adopted country afforded him and his family but Ireland was always "home".
He took pride in his job as a train conductor for the Hudson & Manhattan railroad, later PATH trains. His soothing Irish accent calmed frantic commuters for over thirty years. Matty loved politics and was a staunch union man because he knew what life was without that support. He lamented his barely 8th grade education yet he knew and remembered more about the workings of our great country than most college graduates. For that reason he celebrated at a sleepover with his grandchildren the historic election of Barack Obama and the positive change he represented.
Matty loved life and fought to always move forward whether through his early life disappointments or frequent health scares. He remained resilient to the end.
And Martin Glynn loved nature. Some of his greatest joys (besides his grandchildren) were simply sitting in the sun, watching the birds, and walking for miles always observant and appreciative of the seasons. He passed that love of nature, music, and Irish culture on to his children and grandchildren. In his final weeks he kept asking his wife Alice and son Martin "did the crocus' push through yet?" Every day they checked - nothing. The day he came home for the last time, there they were. Martin Glynn was a wonderful husband, loving father and grandfather, and a kind & just human being. His strength and support will be missed but never forgotten. God speed.
Funeral Tuesday from the Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street Ridgefield Park, NJ 8:30am. Mass 9:30am at Saint Francis RC Church in Ridgefield Park. Interment will be at Saint Joseph's Cemetery Hackensack. Visitation Monday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Saint Joseph's School of The Blind, 537 Pavonia Avenue, Jersey City,07306. Vorheesingwersen.com