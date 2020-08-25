Martin (Marty) Goorevich
Martin (Marty) Goorevich, 84, resident of San Antonio, TX, formerly of McKinney, TX and Fairfield, CT, died August 17, 2020.
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 64 years Loretta (Billig) Goorevich; his daughters Susan Challis, Shelly Goorevich, Helen Goorevich and Ronnie Warner; sons-in-law Dan Challis and Kevin Warner; and grandchildren Lee and Lindsay Challis, Matthew and Evan Warner, and Michael Goorevich.
Marty was born in Paterson, NJ, on October 19, 1935, and was raised in Passaic, NJ. Marty and Lorry, who met on a blind date, were married on August 26, 1956. They moved to Fairfield, CT in 1965 where they raised their four girls.
He received his Associates Degree in Chemical Engineering from Newark College of Engineering, his Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Management from Fairleigh Dickenson University, and his Masters of Science in Industrial Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology. He was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers since 1966.
Marty worked as a Project Engineer for General Instrument Corporation, Chief Product Engineer for Sperry Rand, and Manager of Module Design Engineering and Process Technology for IBM. He was the owner of The Spirit Shoppe and co-owner of Nancy Lee's Bistro, both in New Haven, CT.
He was a member of the Coast Guard Reserve for eight years and was a past President of Brotherhood at Congregation Beth El in Fairfield, CT.
He was predeceased by his parents Michael and Helen Goorevich and brother Barry Goorevich.
Marty's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a fan of both the New York Giants and the Yankees, fishing, his weekly poker game, telling a funny joke or great story, eating a good meal out and listening to Linda Ronstadt. He never met a dog he didn't love and who didn't love him back.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marty's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
or Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield, CT 06824 or by voting a straight Democratic ticket.