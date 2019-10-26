|
|
Martin Hroncich, Fairview, on October 25, 2019, of Fairview, NJ, formerly of Palisades Park, NJ, age 93. Martin was born in Susak, Croatia and came to the United States in 1955. Before retiring, he had worked as a Longshoreman with the International Longshoreman's Association. Martin was also a former Eucharistic Minister at St. John RC Church in Fairview, NJ. Beloved husband to Antonia (nee) Morin. Devoted father to John and his wife Linda, Antoinette Smith and her husband Kevin, Mario and his wife MaryAnn, Martin and his wife Antonia. Loving brother to Antonia Piccinich, Giovannina Morin, Josephine Bussanich, John Hroncich, the late Maria Bussanich and the late Anton Hroncich. Cherished grandfather to Caroline, Ian, Francesca, Alexander, Ryan, Sean, Thomas, Gianna, Renee, and Roman. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ on Monday October 28, 2019 at 9:00 am thence to St. Nicholas RC Church, Palisades Park, NJ where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee, NJ. Visiting hours Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, Masses may be requested in Martin's memory. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com