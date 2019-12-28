Services
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
42 W. Main St
Moorestown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Buniva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin J. Buniva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin J. Buniva Obituary
Martin J. Buniva

Mt. Laurel - Martin J. Buniva, On Dec. 23, 2019 age 45 of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Martin had worked 10 years as Vice President of Finance for Sabre Systems in

Warrington, Pa. Husband of Eileen (nee Curtius) Father of Jake Buniva and William Buniva. Also survived by his parents Joseph Buniva and Carylann Buniva and his brother Justin Buniva.

Mass of Christian burial 10:30 am Friday Jan. 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Visitation Thurs. Eve Jan. 2nd from 6 - 8 pm at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Interment Jesus Bread of Life Cemetery, Mt. Laurel, NJ.

In lieu of flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buniva Children Education Fund C/o William Harris, Forensic Damages LLC, 1939 Rt. 70 East Suite 120 Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -