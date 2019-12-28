|
|
Martin J. Buniva
Mt. Laurel - Martin J. Buniva, On Dec. 23, 2019 age 45 of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Martin had worked 10 years as Vice President of Finance for Sabre Systems in
Warrington, Pa. Husband of Eileen (nee Curtius) Father of Jake Buniva and William Buniva. Also survived by his parents Joseph Buniva and Carylann Buniva and his brother Justin Buniva.
Mass of Christian burial 10:30 am Friday Jan. 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Visitation Thurs. Eve Jan. 2nd from 6 - 8 pm at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Interment Jesus Bread of Life Cemetery, Mt. Laurel, NJ.
In lieu of flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buniva Children Education Fund C/o William Harris, Forensic Damages LLC, 1939 Rt. 70 East Suite 120 Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com