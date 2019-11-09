|
Martin J. Gallagher, Jr.
Sanibel Island, FL - Martin J. Gallagher, Jr., of Sanibel Island, FL and Montvale, NJ, passed into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Montvale after a courageous battle with cancer. Marty was the beloved husband of 58 years of Dorothy, father of Martin J. Gallagher III and his wife Carolann, Brian M. Gallagher, Colleen Gallagher Blake and her husband Kevin, grandfather of Martin IV, Ryan, Caisey, Taylor, Brendan, Vaughn, Jace, and Owen, adored son of the late Martin, Sr. and Ethel, and hero big brother of Beth, Robert, Eileen, and Gerri.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 7, 1940, Marty attended Blessed Sacrament, St. Francis Prep, and Delehanty HS. He volunteered for the U.S. Navy in 1957 and proudly served aboard the USS Fulton AS-11 for four years. In 1961 he married Dorothy, the love of his life. After serving in and being honorably discharged from the Navy he worked for Plymouth Rock Provisions in the Bronx, NY. In 1972 he moved to Montvale NJ and in 1973 he purchased his first of several Exxon stations where he worked until his retirement in 1989 and where he spent time with his sons in subsequent years.
Marty was a faithful parishioner of both Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Park Ridge NJ and St. Isabel Catholic Church in FL, a fun-loving member of Captiva Island Yacht Club, an avid golfer, and a car enthusiast. He volunteered for many years with the Woodhaven-Richmond Hill Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Habitat For Humanity, and the Montvale Fire Department, where he was recognized one day after his passing for his 45 years of service.
The family will receive visitors at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 1PM to 4PM and 7PM to 9PM. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, 2 Fremont Ave., Park Ridge, NJ on Tuesday, November 12 at 10AM.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or Habitat For Humanity. Becker-funeralhome.com