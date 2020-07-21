Martin J. Hennessy, Sr.
Garfield - HENNESSY, Martin J., Sr., age 83, of Garfield, died on July 20, 2020. Born in Jersey City, he lived there for 6 years moving to Elmwood Park for 17 years before settling in Garfield 61 years ago. He was a Rigger almost 30 years for Hoffman LaRoche in Nutley retiring in 1994, he was a fireman 18 years with the Garfield Volunteer Fire Department - Company 2, and a member of the NJ Exempt Firemen's Association. Martin is predeceased by wife, Jean in 2007, and his parents, James and Catherine Hennessy. He is survived by his devoted son, Martin J. Hennessy, Jr. and wife Daria, three loving grandchildren, Kelley and husband Matthew, Meagan and husband Mark, and Ryan, three great-grandchildren, Riley, Luke, and Madilyn, and a dear brother, Frank Hennessy and wife Gloria. Visiting Thursday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Friday, July 24, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Most Holy Name Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Hennessy family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com