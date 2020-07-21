1/
Martin J. Hennessy Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin J. Hennessy, Sr.

Garfield - HENNESSY, Martin J., Sr., age 83, of Garfield, died on July 20, 2020. Born in Jersey City, he lived there for 6 years moving to Elmwood Park for 17 years before settling in Garfield 61 years ago. He was a Rigger almost 30 years for Hoffman LaRoche in Nutley retiring in 1994, he was a fireman 18 years with the Garfield Volunteer Fire Department - Company 2, and a member of the NJ Exempt Firemen's Association. Martin is predeceased by wife, Jean in 2007, and his parents, James and Catherine Hennessy. He is survived by his devoted son, Martin J. Hennessy, Jr. and wife Daria, three loving grandchildren, Kelley and husband Matthew, Meagan and husband Mark, and Ryan, three great-grandchildren, Riley, Luke, and Madilyn, and a dear brother, Frank Hennessy and wife Gloria. Visiting Thursday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Friday, July 24, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Most Holy Name Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Hennessy family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
10:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
11:00 AM
Most Holy Name Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aloia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Allison Senerchia
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved