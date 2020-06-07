Martin J Lupo
Secaucus - Martin J Lupo 84, of Secaucus, passed away on Wednesday 6/3/20. He was born in Summit, NJ and lived in Secaucus for many years. He was a Knitter's assistant for John Kiss and Sons in West New York and was an avid Yankee Fan.
He is survived by his brother Michael W Lupo, as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Leber Funeral Home in Union City are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.