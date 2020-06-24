Martin L. Satterwhite



Everett - Martin L. Satterwhite, formerly of Montclair, passed away suddenly at his home in Everett, Washington, on June 16th. Mr. Satterwhite was a graduate of Montclair High School in 1977 in the Performing Arts School, and served in the U.S. Navy for 7 years. His duty stations included Long Beach and San Francisco, California, and Whidbey Island, Washington. He held several positions in Sales and Aviation Inspection throughout his career. He was also a lifelong NY Giants fan.



Martin was preceded in death by his mother, Celeste Satterwhite, his father, Solomon (SL) Satterwhite, and brother, Alonzo "Lonnie" Satterwhite.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dawn Satterwhite, his sister, Sandra Satterwhite, brother Jamil (Kathy) Sulieman, his Step-Mother, Ruth Satterwhite, and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.









