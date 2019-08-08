|
Martin Marasciulo
Ridgefield - Martin Marasciulo, age 87, of Ridgefield, NJ, died on August 6, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Helen. Devoted father of Denise Tozzo, Ron, Glenn and his wife Alyssa. Loving grandfather of Marc Tozzo, Alex, Tommy, Jason, and Joey Marasciulo. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 4-8pm at Blackley Funeral Home, Ridgefield. A funeral service will be held Saturday, 10am at New Apostolic Church, 286 Paramus Road, Paramus NJ. He will be laid to rest at Fairview Mausoleum.