A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany R.C. Church
Cliffside Park, NJ
Martin Picinic, Sr.

Cliffside Park - PICINIC, Martin Sr. on March 14, 2019 of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 85.

Martin was born on August 24, 1933 in Susak, Croatia and came to the United States in 1961.

Before retiring he was a longshoreman and member of the International Long Shoremens' Assoc. in Port Newark, N.J.

He was also a member of the St. Nicholas Society of Sansego.

Beloved husband to Antonia (nee) Tarabocchia. Devoted father to Martin Picinic Jr. and his wife Elena, Martha Piccinich and her husband Martin and Mary DiMeglio and her husband John. Adored grandfather to Melissa, Kristin, Michael, Christopher, Anthony, Justin, Jonathan, Ryan, Marc and Gianna. Dear brother to Radimir Picinic and Dominick Picinic and his wife Antonia. Martin is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9:00am thence to Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am.

Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Sunday 2-8pm.

www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
