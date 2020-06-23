Martin Thomas Casey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Thomas Casey

Emerson - Martin Thomas Casey, 81, passed into the hands of Our Lord on June 20, 2020 at Pascack Valley Hospital in Westwood, NJ following a brief illness. His wit and wisdom will be remembered fondly by his wife of 44 years, Mary; his daughter, Deirdre Casey Infante, her husband, John Infante, and cherished granddaughter, Louise Infante; and by his dear siblings, John Casey, Hanoria Casey, Mary (Casey) Thiessen, and Michael Casey. In light of the COVID pandemic, visitation will be private. A socially distanced Mass of Christian Burial, open to friends and family, will be offered on Thursday, 6/25/2020 at 10:30am at Assumption Church in Emerson, NJ with interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Little Sisters of the Poor (Totowa, NJ) or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Becker-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Assumption Church
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Interment
Maryrest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved