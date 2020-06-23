Martin Thomas Casey
Emerson - Martin Thomas Casey, 81, passed into the hands of Our Lord on June 20, 2020 at Pascack Valley Hospital in Westwood, NJ following a brief illness. His wit and wisdom will be remembered fondly by his wife of 44 years, Mary; his daughter, Deirdre Casey Infante, her husband, John Infante, and cherished granddaughter, Louise Infante; and by his dear siblings, John Casey, Hanoria Casey, Mary (Casey) Thiessen, and Michael Casey. In light of the COVID pandemic, visitation will be private. A socially distanced Mass of Christian Burial, open to friends and family, will be offered on Thursday, 6/25/2020 at 10:30am at Assumption Church in Emerson, NJ with interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Little Sisters of the Poor (Totowa, NJ) or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Becker-funeralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.