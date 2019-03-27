|
Marty Noble
Waldwick - Marty Noble, of Waldwick, died suddenly Sunday, March 24, 2019. He started his life in the Bronx, born to Walter and June Noble, his earliest memories being at Yankee stadium. He moved to Waldwick at age 10 and was a member of Waldwick High Schools first graduating class, 1966. In High school he starred in basketball, edited the school paper and met the love of his life, Yvette Gers. He went on to Lyndon state college where he studied English and his love for journalism flourished. He and Yvette married on the hottest day of August 1969. Marty told stories of high school sports for the Passaic Herald and Bergen record, then transitioning to Big League Baseball writer through the rest of his career with New York Newsday and MLB.com, as the Mets beat writer and general baseball stories. He is considered one of the greats in his profession. A family man, Marty is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Yvette, his daughter Carolyn Mylowe (husband Nick), daughter Lindsay Noble, and his four grandchildren, Harrison and Adelaide Mylowe, and Berkeley and Bradley Paese. Marty loved doo-wop, his lawn, Mickey Mantle, rocks, driving 20 miles to find the cheapest gas, Home Goods, and madras. He was pretty sure there was no one cooler than Elvis. He despised deer, tomatoes and bad grammar. Outside of the ballpark he could be found speaking about baseball in libraries, dinners or random parking lots to anyone who listen. He was a fantastic public speaker. Services will be held at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Viewing on Friday, March 29th, 4:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Saturday, March 30th, 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Miracle League of Mercer County, miracleleaguemercer.org.