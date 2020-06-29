Marvin Sunshine



Franklin Lakes - Sunshine, Marvin. Franklin Lakes, NJ age 75, on June 26, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY to the late Bella and George Sunshine. Survived by his wife of over 50 years, Carol, his son, David, daughter-in-law Kim (Ketive), grandchildren Ella and Nate, sister Anita Freimauer and many cousins. Lifelong friend of Irwin and the late Karen Terach. Graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University and John Marshall Law School. Founding partner of the law firm Sunshine, Atkins, Minassian and Tafuri. A self-starting leader with quick wit and sarcasm, he was admired by many and nothing made him smile like his grandchildren, the proudest achievements of his life. A private service will be held for immediate family.









