Marvin Wisch, MD
Fair Lawn - Wisch, Marvin, MD passed away on June 23, 2019 at the age of 96 and was predeceased by his 1st wife, Sylvia and 2nd wife, Jo-Ann. He is survived by his five children, eight grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and his brother. He graduated from New York University, Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine and the University of California Irvine School of Medicine.
He practiced family medicine in Fair Lawn, NJ for 68 years and was a past Chief of Family Medicine at The Valley Hospital of Ridgewood, NJ. He was recognized and honored by the State of NJ as well as many other organizations for his devotion to his patients and the community. He served as the Fair Lawn Police Surgeon for decades, was declared Citizen of The Year by the Knights of Pythias Lodge, was President of the NJ Chapter of General Practitioners and was also selected as one of America's top Family Doctor's. Dr. Wisch was also a Master Mason, Shriner and Knight of Pythian.
Funeral services will be held at The Fair Lawn Jewish Center (Fair Lawn, NJ) at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send memorial donations in his honor to: The Valley Hospital (Ridgewood, NJ). Funeral arrangements by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, Inc. (Paramus, NJ).