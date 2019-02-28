Services
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:15 AM
Our Lady of Queen of Peace Church
North Arlington, NJ
Mary A. (Kelly) Coleman Obituary
Mary A. Coleman (nee Kelly)

North Arlington - Mary A. Coleman (nee Kelly), 94, died February 25, 2019. Born in Jersey City, she lived in North Arlington for the past 66 years. She worked for the North Arlington Board of Education as the secretary to the High School Principal for 26 years before retiring. She was a member of the North Arlington Senior Citizens Harmony Club and was named Senior Citizen of the Year in 2013. Mary was a longtime parishioner , a member of the Rosary Society, the Society for Mary and a volunteer at the Food Pantry all of Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. She was a member of the North Arlington Library Book Club and was honored as North Arlington Citizen of the Year in 2003. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Coleman, the devoted mother of Corinne Conlin, Daniel and Peter Coleman ,and the late Kevin Coleman, the cherished grandmother of Blair Hill, David, Aaron, Matthew and Ryan Coleman, Colleen Cucci and the late Eamon Conlin, the doting great-grandmother of Elias, AvaBella, Elise, Sullivan, Wesley. Kira, Cassisy and Gannett, and the dear sister of the late Veronica Coleman and Alice Burke. Funeral from the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Saturday, March 2nd at 10:15 a.m. thence to Our Lady of Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington for the Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. The family will receive friends on Friday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made to the Queen of Peace Church Food Pantry,10 Franklin Place , North Arlington, N.J. 07031.
