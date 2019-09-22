Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Mary A. (Sacco) Colombo

Mary A. (Sacco) Colombo Obituary
Mary A. Colombo (nee Sacco)

Carlstadt - Mary A. Colombo (nee Sacco), 93, of Carlstadt since 1987 and formerly of Union City, passed away at home on September 20, 2019. For 50 years, she was a teacher lastly employed at Thomas Edison Elementary School in Union City, retiring at the age of 82. Mrs. Colombo loved teaching so much that she would also tutor students in the evening. She was a parishioner at St. Mary's R.C. Church. Mary was a seamstress and enjoyed designing clothes. Beloved wife of the late Peter A. Colombo, Sr. Loving mother of Michael A. Colombo and his wife Patricia and the late Peter A. Colombo, Jr. and Gary J. Colombo. Cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Joseph Sacco and Mario Sacco. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's R.C. Church, Rutherford at 10:30 AM. Interment Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM.
