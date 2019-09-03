|
Mary A. Deery
Cliffside Park - Mary A. Deery, 99, lifetime resident of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, August 30, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret Deery (nee McKenna). Caring Aunt of Sheila Johnson, her husband Allan, Robert & Doreen McCullough & Patricia Harshman, her husband David and Janet Harshman, and the late Gloria Deery Duckett. Many great nieces and nephews and 6 great-great nephews also survive. Dear sister of the late Helen McCullough, Catherine Matrongolo and Patrick & Peggy Deery. Before retiring she worked for over 30 years for Lever Brothers in Edgewater, NJ. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:45AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. John The Baptist R.C. Church, Fairview, at 10:30 AM. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee, NJ. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-7PM.