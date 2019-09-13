Services
Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home
596 Belgrove Dr
Kearny, NJ 07032
(201) 991-0657
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home
596 Belgrove Dr
Kearny, NJ 07032
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Kearny, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Donorovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Donorovich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Donorovich Obituary
Mary A. Donorovich

North Arlington - Mary A. Donorovich (nee Manik), 98 of North Arlington passed away on September 12, 2019.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation for Mary at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Dr. Kearny on Sunday from 1-3 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Kearny on Monday at 10:30 AM. Cremation will be private.

Born in Larksville, PA, Mary lived in Kearny for over 50 years before moving to North Arlington. She worked at RCA in Harrison for 35 years before retiring as a supervisor. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Rosary Society, and a member of the Henrietta Benstead Monday and Thursday groups.

Mary was the beloved wife of the late Alexander Donorovich. She was the loving mother of Alice Keogh and her husband John, and Joan Lapp and her husband Raymond; dear grandmother of Danny Keogh and his wife Lauren, Sean Keogh and his wife Lynn, Kimberly Lapp and Mary Lapp; and cherished great-grandmother of Johnny, Kelly, Dylan, Ryan and Colin Keogh. She is also survived by her brother George Manik and his wife Barbara.

The family would like to thank the staff of Alaris at Belgrove, and Clara Maass Hospital for the wonderful care she received in both facilities.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 136 Davis Ave. Kearny, NJ 07032.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now