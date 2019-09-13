|
|
Mary A. Donorovich
North Arlington - Mary A. Donorovich (nee Manik), 98 of North Arlington passed away on September 12, 2019.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation for Mary at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Dr. Kearny on Sunday from 1-3 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Kearny on Monday at 10:30 AM. Cremation will be private.
Born in Larksville, PA, Mary lived in Kearny for over 50 years before moving to North Arlington. She worked at RCA in Harrison for 35 years before retiring as a supervisor. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Rosary Society, and a member of the Henrietta Benstead Monday and Thursday groups.
Mary was the beloved wife of the late Alexander Donorovich. She was the loving mother of Alice Keogh and her husband John, and Joan Lapp and her husband Raymond; dear grandmother of Danny Keogh and his wife Lauren, Sean Keogh and his wife Lynn, Kimberly Lapp and Mary Lapp; and cherished great-grandmother of Johnny, Kelly, Dylan, Ryan and Colin Keogh. She is also survived by her brother George Manik and his wife Barbara.
The family would like to thank the staff of Alaris at Belgrove, and Clara Maass Hospital for the wonderful care she received in both facilities.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 136 Davis Ave. Kearny, NJ 07032.