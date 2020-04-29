Resources
Mary A. (Livingstone) Lawrence

Mary A. (Livingstone) Lawrence Obituary
Mary A. (Livingstone) Lawrence

Wayne - age 85, formerly of Largo, FL is at rest in Wayne on April 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Lawrence, 2018. Loving mother of William and his wife Angela. Loving grandmother of William and his wife Ashley, and the late James. Loving daughter of the late James and Mary Livingstone. Sister of the late Agnes, James and William. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Also loved and cared by the Lucci family. Born in Paterson, New Jersey she was a waitress at Casino De Charles & La Neve's Restaurant for many years. She spent most of her life in Largo, FL. and Wayne, NJ. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Consolation RC Church. Out of respect and concern for the public health and safety and current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services are private and entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals.
- ADVERTISEMENT -