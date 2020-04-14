|
|
Mary A. Lorenzo
Cliffside Park - Lorenzo, Mary A. nee: Gargiulo, age 82, of Cliffside Park formerly of North Bergen and West New York passed peacefully on Sunday April 12, 2020. Mary was a beloved spouse to Joseph Lorenzo for 61 years. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's Church in West New York where she was an active member of the parish council, she was influential with so many aspects of the church. Mary was a passionate cook and looked forward to family dinners as did anyone who ate her meals. Her greatest pleasure was cooking a meal for friends and family, especially Sunday Dinners. Her creativity for Halloween costumes, her expertise in sewing and her imagination for interior design made her home the focal point of our family. Mary's unwavering faith, selfless soul and giving nature will live with all of us forever.
Devoted mother of Joseph Lorenzo and his wife Lisa, John Lorenzo and his wife Rita, Angela Vergona and her husband Ronald, and Mary Calabro and her husband Carmelo.
Inspirational and cherished grandmother to Danielle and her husband Michael, Briana, Stephanie and fiancé Sam, Marissa and her husband Matt, Victoria and her husband Robert, John and his wife Karina, Julianne and her fiancé Thomas, Joseph, Ronald, Nicholas, Angelina, Sofia, Marina and Carmelo.
Adored great grandmother to Guilianna and Sofia and Sean and Charlotte.
Dear sister of Teresa Aversa and her husband Edward, and Frank Gargiulo and his wife Eugenia. Sister in law to Marie Parziale and Enis Lorenzo. Admired aunt to so many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. The family will plan a life celebration once current restrictions are lifted.