Mary A. Rinaldi (Nee ("Marie") Belotti)
Mary ("Marie") A. Rinaldi (nee Belotti)

Lodi - age 80, passed away on July 9, 2020. Beloved companion of the late Frank Petracco. Loving mother of Daniel Rinaldi (Lucy), Gerard Rinaldi (Debra), and Joseph Rinaldi. Dear grandmother to Domenica Monaghan (Patrick), Danina Rinaldi, Gerard Rinaldi Jr. (Laura), Daniel Rinaldi (Meghan), and Dionna Rinaldi, and great-grandmother to Giancarlo, Grace, Gennaro and Lorenzo.Mary is predeceased in life by her brother August Belotti.

Funeral arrangements from Kugler Community Home For Funerals, 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ. A private memorial mass will be held at St. Anne's Church, in Fair Lawn, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
