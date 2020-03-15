Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Liturgy
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Mausoleum
Saddle Brook, NJ
Mary A. Rodrigues

Mary A. Rodrigues Obituary
Mary A. Rodrigues

Lodi - Mary A. Rodrigues 90, of Lodi, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in Bristol, Rhode Island. Before retiring,

Mary was a seamstress for Colonial Dress Company in Garfield and was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. She was also a member of the Portuguese-American Club in Lodi. Beloved wife of the late Manuel F. "Manny" Rodrigues.

Devoted mother of Matilda Sniffen and her husband Richard, Alexandrina Canta and Joseph J. Rodrigues and his wife Darlene. Loving grandmother of Michael Canta, Stephanie Pepe (Pasquale), Anthony, Jon Paul, Josette and the late Joey Rodrigues. Cherished great grandmother of Payton, Makayla and Toni. Predeceased by one brother and one sister.

Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, March 18th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church Lodi at 10 AM. Entombment following at St. Mary's Mausoleum, Saddle Brook. Visitation Tuesday, March 17th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to or to the would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
