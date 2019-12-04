Services
Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ 07087
(201) 863-1100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ 07087
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Church
North Bergen - Mary A. Scarafile (nee. Pedone) 86, of North Bergen, passed away on Wednesday 12/4/19. She was born in Jersey City and lived for many years in Union City before moving to North Bergen 20 years ago. Mary was an Administrative Assistant for the Union City Court Clerk's Office for over 23 years before retiring.

Mary was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Scarafile. She was the devoted mother of Frank R. Scarafile and wife Soraya, James Scarafile and wife Lori, Donna Dugan and husband Michael and Fred Turco and wife Clara. She was the loving grandmother of Nicole, Danielle, Christie, Francesca, Freddy, Chelsie, Kayla and Hailee as well as her great grandchild Jackson.

The funeral will be on Saturday 12/7/19 at 9:30am from the Leber Funeral Home in Union City then to St. Anthony Church where at 10:30am a mass will be offered. The interment will follow at Holy Name Cemetery. The visitation will be on Friday 12/6/19 from 4 to 8pm.
