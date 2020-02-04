Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Mary A. (Brienza) Umhoefer Obituary
Mary A. (Brienza) Umhoefer

Pompton Lakes - Mary A. (Brienza) Umhoefer , 81, passed away February 2, 2020. Born in Passaic, NJ to Anthony and Florence Brienza, she resided most of her life in Pompton Lakes prior to moving to Forest, VA seven years ago.

Beloved mother of two sons, Donald Jr (wife, Char) and Raymond Umhoefer, and three daughters Jennie Yuhas (husband, Phil) Peggy Longo (husband, Mike) and Mary Sheridan (husband, Rich). Sister of Joseph, James, Tony and Sam Brienza, Rose Meola and Connie Callahan. Grandmother of ten and great grandmother of five. Predeceased by her husband Donald, a sister Dolly Sutton and a great-grandson Stryker Wilson.

Visitation, Friday, February 7, 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Tpke. Riverdale. Funeral mass Saturday 9:30 am at St. Mary's Church, Pompton Lakes. Interment Mount Rest Cemetery, Butler.
