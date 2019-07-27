|
Mary Agnes Ryan
Paramus - Mary Agnes Ryan (nee: Connelly), 96, of Paramus, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 with her family by her side. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph G. Ryan in 2007, and by her cherished son Joseph E. Ryan in 1968. She is survived by her devoted children: Mary Pat Kieselbach, Louise Riley (Thomas), Peggy Woods, Edward J. Ryan, Katie Toplitz (Steven), James W. Ryan, and Marian A. Ryan (Zoltan). Mary was the adored grandmother of Jeffrey Kieselbach, Jr., Michele Toplitz (Shelley), and Jaclyn Margherita (Greg). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, 1 Passaic St., Ridgewood. Interment to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. Visiting Sunday from 3:00-7:00 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Mary's name to (mda.org) would be greatly appreciated. FeeneyFuneralHome.com