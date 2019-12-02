|
Sister Mary Aloysius Morgan
Lodi - Funeral Services for Sister Mary Aloysius Morgan will be held at the Felician Sisters' Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, Lodi, NJ at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019. Sister Mary Aloysius will then be laid to rest in the Felician Sisters' Cemetery in Lodi.
Sister Mary Aloysius died on November 30, 2019, in Lodi, New Jersey. She was 73 years old and had been a Felician Sister for 55 years.
A Wake Service with Evening Prayer will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel on Thursday evening, December 5, 2019, at 6:00 p.m.
The former Mary Morgan, Sister Mary Aloysius was born in Drumina, Virginia, County Cavan, Ireland, Europe in 1946. She entered the postulancy of the Felician Sisters in Lodi, New Jersey in 1964; received the Felician habit in 1965; professed her first vows in 1966 and final vows in 1971.
Sister Mary Aloysius is survived by her brother Charles Morgan of Drumina Virginia, County Cavan, Ireland, her beloved nephew Killian Morgan of Rahardrum Virginia, County Cavan, Ireland, her sister-in-law Josie Morgan, and by members of her extended family and her religious community.
