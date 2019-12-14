|
Mary Ann (nee Valente) Batko
Clifton - Mary Ann (nee Valente) Batko 88, of Clifton, away on December 13, 2019.Beloved wife of the late Albert Bartko. Dear Mother of Susan Kolodziej of Clifton and the late Michael Bartko. Grandmother of Kathryn. Sister of James Saveriano, Lida Tordini, Ennio Valente, Lucille Doyle Raymond Valente & the late Victor Valente.
Mrs. Bartko was born in Passaic and lived most of her life in Clifton, She was a parishioner of Mount Carmel RC Church.
Funeral from the Marrocco MemorialChapel470 Colfax Avenue Clifton on Wednesday at 10:15 AM. Funeral Mass at Saint Clare RC Church at 11 AM. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery. Visiting Wednesday 9 -10 AM www.marroccos.com