Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
Resources
Mary Ann DiPasquale


1943 - 2020
Mary Ann DiPasquale Obituary
Mary Ann DiPasquale

Waldwick - Mary Ann DiPasquale (nee Dino), 76, of Waldwick, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Anthony. Devoted mother of Damien DiPasquale and his wife Maribel of Waldwick. Proud grandmother of Santino, Ava Jade, Bianca Torre and Isabel.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Luke's RC Church, Hohokus with entombment to follow at Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Washington Township. Visiting hours are Sunday 5-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
