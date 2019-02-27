Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Haworth, NJ
Mary Ann Erichsen Obituary
Mary Ann Erichsen

Teaneck - Erichsen, Mary Ann (nee Smirt), of Teaneck (formerly of Haworth), born in St. Paul, Minn., Mary Ann was the daughter of Joseph G. and Julia Collins Smirt. The family moved to Bergen County from Pennsylvania when she was in her early teens, living in Bergenfield prior to settling in Harrington Park. Following her graduation from high school, Mary Ann was employed by AT&T Co. in NYC. Shortly after her marriage, she retired to raise a family with her husband in Haworth where the family was very active in the community. Mary Ann was a cub scout den mother and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Haworth Fire Dept. where her husband, John Erichsen was a volunteer firefighter. She was also a member of the Altar & Rosary Society at Sacred Heart Church and worked tirelessly on projects to raise money to build a grammar school and a new church

Mary Ann later returned to the workplace and was employed by Emery Industries in their eastern sales office where she was soon appointed Office Supervisor. Following her retirement, after 20+ years she was employed by U.S. Borax Chemical Co. in Montvale, NJ for several years.

Her greatest joy, however, was her family whom she cherished above all things and brought her much happiness. Her interests were many and varied. She sketched and painted, was an avid reader. Loved music since she studied piano in her early years, traveled and enjoyed gardening. She spent many hours researching her genealogy and was pleased to find that her ancestors were early pioneers to this country and, traced her roots back many centuries to Scotland.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband, John C. Erichsen and her dear sisters Margaret Smirt, Patricia Schmidt, Barbara West and brother, Joseph Smirt. She is survived by her three devoted sons, Thomas (Jennifer), John (Maria), and Stephen Erichsen, loving grandchildren, Elizabeth, Samantha, Sarah, Bill, Johnny, Tommy, Marc, and Michael, and great-grandchildren, Liam, Isobel, Christopher, Maximus, and Thea.

Cremation was private. Memorial visitation, Friday, 8:30-9:30 AM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont. Memorial Mass, 10 AM at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Haworth. Interment of cremains at Rockland Cemetery.
