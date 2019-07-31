Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
The Church of the Presentation (meet at church)
271 W. Saddle River Rd.
Upper Saddle River, NJ
View Map
Resources
Mary Ann (Hawran) Holodny

Mary Ann Holodny (nee Hawran)

Upper Saddle River - Mary Ann Holodny (nee Hawran) 69, of Upper Saddle River, NJ moved onto eternal life to be with her beloved son Paul and relatives on Tuesday morning July 30, 2019 after her 3 ½ year battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma. Dedicated wife to Walter for over 50 years and loving mother to her two children Paul and Chris. Mary Ann was a successful business owner and award winning realtor. Her contagious passion for life and kind heart influenced and inspired those she came across. Known for a kind heart and encouraging word, Mary Ann truly brought love to those around her. Through her faith and love for God she did, and continues to remind us the love for one another and our merciful, loving creator. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9:30 AM at The Church of the Presentation, 271 W. Saddle River Rd., Upper Saddle River, NJ. (Everyone please meet at church). Cremation will be private. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
