|
|
Mary Ann Kalogeras
Ridgefield - Mary Ann Kalogeras (nee Deleyanis) of Ridgefield NJ passed away on Friday September 20, 2019. She was the owner of the Blvd Diner in North Bergen and formerly owned the Golden Eagle Diner in Palisades Park .
Beloved wife of the late Konstantinos Kalogeras. Devoted mother of Stelios Kalogeras and his wife Evdokia and Vivi Giraldo and her husband Carlos. Loving grandmother of Konstantinos S. , Pantelis , Mihalis and Konstantinos C. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, sisters in law and brothers in law. Visitation on Tuesday 9:30am -10:30 am at the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ. A mass will be held at 12 noon with visiting starting at 11 am on Tuesday at the Greek Ascension Church in Fairview. Interment to follow at the Fairview Cemetery. www.vainierifuneralhome.com
In Lieu of flowers make donations to the St. Jude Foundation.