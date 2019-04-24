|
Lyndhurst - Mary Ann (nee Wolczanski), 68, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles J. Lesny. Loving mother of Charles & his wife Maria, Christopher & his wife Nancy and Chad Lesny. Dear sister of Joseph Wolczanski and Diane Conway. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Jean, Luke, Leah and Sophia. Mrs. Lesny was the Receptionist at St. Michael's R. C. Church in Lyndhurst. Funeral Friday 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10AM St. Michael's R.C. Church. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Friends will be received Thursday 4-8PM. Donations may be made to St. Michael's R.C. Church, 624 Page Avenue, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.