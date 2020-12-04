1/1
Mary-Ann (Wordsman) McElrone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary-Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary-Ann (Wordsman) McElrone

River Vale - Mary-Ann (Wordsman) McElrone, 89, of River Vale, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on December 2, 2020.

Survived by her husband of 63 years, John (Jack) McElrone, her loving children John McElrone and his partner Trisha Tolentino of Jersey City, Brian McElrone and his wife Nancy of North Haledon and Mary-Lou Alexander and her husband Denis of Dallas, TX. and her cherished grandchildren Jack, Denis, Sean, Daniel and Erin.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she lived in River Vale for 55 years. She was a stewardess for American Airlines before she was married. She enjoyed teaching ESL in River Vale for a number of years and most of all loved being a mother and grandmother (Grammy).

A funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Monday, December 7 at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Park Ridge. The Mass will also be live streamed.

A celebration of Mary-Ann's life will be held at a later date when it is safe for all to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Becker-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved