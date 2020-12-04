Mary-Ann (Wordsman) McElrone
River Vale - Mary-Ann (Wordsman) McElrone, 89, of River Vale, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on December 2, 2020.
Survived by her husband of 63 years, John (Jack) McElrone, her loving children John McElrone and his partner Trisha Tolentino of Jersey City, Brian McElrone and his wife Nancy of North Haledon and Mary-Lou Alexander and her husband Denis of Dallas, TX. and her cherished grandchildren Jack, Denis, Sean, Daniel and Erin.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she lived in River Vale for 55 years. She was a stewardess for American Airlines before she was married. She enjoyed teaching ESL in River Vale for a number of years and most of all loved being a mother and grandmother (Grammy).
A funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Monday, December 7 at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Park Ridge. The Mass will also be live streamed.
A celebration of Mary-Ann's life will be held at a later date when it is safe for all to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
