Mary Ann Ryan Obituary
Dumont - Mary Ann Ryan (née Leyden), 83, of Dumont, died peacefully on January 15, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald H. Ryan (1982). Survived by her loving sons: Gregory J. (Susan), Christopher J. (Theresa), Kevin A. (Eyda), her special niece; Samantha (Wayne) Hannigan, cherished grandchildren; Christopher, Timothy, Carolyn, Mark, Emily, and great nephews; Ryan and Tyler. Predeceased by her sister Madeline Scott.

Mary Ann was born in Queens, NY to Anna (née Hoisel) and James Leyden, and was secretary of the Pressmans' Union, New York City.

Catholic Blessing Tuesday, January 21st, 10 AM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Iselin, NJ. Visiting at the funeral home Monday, January 20th, 3-7 PM.
