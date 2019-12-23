Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:30 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Schaffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Schaffer Obituary
Mary Ann Schaffer

Wanaque - Schaffer, Mary Ann (Marrich) age 78 of Wanaque on Sunday December 22, 2019. She was born and lived in Paterson before moving to Wanaque fifty years ago. She was a homemaker. Beloved wife of John M. Schaffer of Wanaque, loving mother of John N. Schaffer and his wife Michele of Pompton Lakes, Christine Anne Schaffer of Wanaque and Michelle Nicol and her husband David of West Milford. Dear grandmother of Jessica, Nicholas, Emily and John. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Friday December 27, 2019 from 3-7pm with a 6:30pm service at the funeral home.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -