Mary Ann Schaffer
Wanaque - Schaffer, Mary Ann (Marrich) age 78 of Wanaque on Sunday December 22, 2019. She was born and lived in Paterson before moving to Wanaque fifty years ago. She was a homemaker. Beloved wife of John M. Schaffer of Wanaque, loving mother of John N. Schaffer and his wife Michele of Pompton Lakes, Christine Anne Schaffer of Wanaque and Michelle Nicol and her husband David of West Milford. Dear grandmother of Jessica, Nicholas, Emily and John. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Friday December 27, 2019 from 3-7pm with a 6:30pm service at the funeral home.