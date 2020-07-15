Mary Ann Sirico
Bogota - Mary Ann Sirico, of Bogota, NJ entered eternal life on July 13, 2020, she was 75 years old. Born August 2, 1944 in Hoboken, NJ, Mary Ann was one of seven children. Predeceased by her father Nicholas Lombardi and mother Mary of Hoboken, NJ. On August 3, 1963, Mary Ann married the late Dominick Sirico, of Hoboken, NJ. Beloved mother of daughter Mary Jean and husband Michael Polsky, son Nicholas Sirico and wife Rose, daughter Donna and husband David Searles, and daughter Lisa and husband David Deubel. Loving grandmother of Michele and husband Kenny, Jordan, Nicholas, Tyler, Michael, Ryan, Jake, Isabella, Alexandra and Ashley. Loving great-grandmother of Charlotte. Mary Ann had a passion for working with children and worked in food service in Bogota Public Schools for numerous years. Mary Ann's favorite times were often spent on the slots in Atlantic City with late husband Dominick or on the beaches of Wildwood Crest each summer with her whole family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held this Thursday, July 16th, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph RCC, 115 East Fort Lee Road, Bogota, NJ. Entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Department of Thoracic Surgery, Annenberg building 7th Floor, Mount Sinai Hospital, 1468 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10029. In the memo portion of the check please include "Research Fund" and also include a separate paper with your personal contact information. For more information and to view Mary Ann's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com