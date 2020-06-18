Mary B. Gismond
Mary B. Gismond

Emerson - Gismond, Mary B., age 98 formerly of Bergenfield died June 17th. Predeceased by husband, Harold and son, John. Survived by son, Scott (Joan), grandsons Sean (Brittany) and Douglas (Caitlyn) and great-grandson, Gregory. Donations in her memory can be made to Autismspeaks.org or directly to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd. Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 or to Bergen Catholic's Fine Arts Department, 1040 Oradell Ave, Oradell, NJ 07649.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
