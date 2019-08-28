|
Emerson - Nardello - Mary B., 97, of Emerson, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019. Born in Clinton, N.Y., on June 8, 1922, to the late Peter Blake and Edna Eskine Blake. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years Michael F. Nardello. Loving mother of Angela Rubinstein, Michele O'Connor and her husband Shaun and Lucille Nardello and her husband Kenneth Wohl. Devoted grandmother of Joshua Rubinstein and his wife Jennifer Lavonier, Sarah Rubinstein and her husband Joris de Vries, Katherine Pfaff and her husband Ian, and Mollie O'Connor. Adoring great-grandmother of Jonah de Vries, Maxine de Vries, and Grant Pfaff. Sister to deceased siblings Peter Jr., Elizabeth Mitchell, Francis, Robert and Ellen Nolan. Also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A proud Clintonian; Mary graduated from Clinton High School in 1938. Following graduation, she worked as a seamstress for Knit & Stitch in Clinton, NY, then as a menswear and women's swimwear pattern-maker for Duxbak in Utica, NY. Mary met her husband Michael at the Clinton Arena while he played hockey for the Clinton Comets. They married in February 1954 and moved to New Hartford, NY to raise their young family. There, Mary was a member of, and eventually took a leadership role in, the Ladies Auxiliary. Mary and Michael were also both active in the Lion's Club. After moving to Emerson in 1967, Mary and Michael continued a robust and fulfilling social life together. They traveled to various colleges and universities as Michael served as a youth and college hockey referee. Following his retirement from Chicago Pneumatic Tool Co., Michael worked as an off-ice official for the National Hockey League for the New Jersey Devils. Mary accompanied him to nearly every home game for over 20 years. Of her many roles in life, Mary truly shined as Grandma. She was an incredibly loving, involved and attentive grandmother and took great pride in the achievements of her grandchildren. Mary was always the life of the party. She was feisty, outgoing, loved to dance and was never without a flower on her lapel. She will be remembered fondly for her colorful, fun-loving, creative spirit by all who knew her. Donations in memorial tribute can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105 (in memory of Mary B. Nardello). Share fond memories and condolences at Becker-Funeralhome.com