Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Mary B. Szwec


1923 - 2020
Mary B. Szwec Obituary
Mary B. Szwec

Clifton - Mary B. (Hrubec) Szwec, 96, of Clifton, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in Elizabeth, Mrs. Szwec was raised in Saddle Brook and has resided in Clifton since 1952. Before her retirement in 1988, she was employed in the kitchen at Daughters of Miriam Center in Clifton for 20 years. Mrs. Szwec was a parishioner of St. Leo R.C. Church in Elmwood Park.

She was predeceased by one daughter, Donna Marie Szwec in 1963; her siblings, Stella Kachmarik (George), Stephen Hrubec (Anna) and Anthony Hrubec; and her parents, John and Barbara Hrubec.

Survivors include: five children, Frances Szwec and her partner, Jeanne Walsh, Michael Szwec, Joseph Szwec, John Szwec and Alicia Szwec; one grandchild, Melissa Szwec.

Visiting hours will be held Monday from 4 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by the interment at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Leo R.C. Church, 324 Market Street, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for driving directions and online condolences.
