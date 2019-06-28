|
Mary Baillie
Mechanicsville, VA - Mary Baillie, age 90, of Mechanicsville, VA, formerly of Midland Park. NJ, passed away on June 10, 2019. She was the daughter of of Michael and Ruth (Hadler) Gray and grew up in Queens, NY. She later married and was a homemaker raising her three children. She later returned to work as a secretary at Marlow Pumps, Midland Park until her retirement. She moved to Mechanicsville, VA over 20 years ago. Mary is survived by her children Donna Nichols of Berwyn, PA, Laura (Greg) Kallenberg of Naples, FL and Paul Baillie of Mechanicsville, VA. She had seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren and her new buddy Nardin. She is also survived by her brother Michael (Lissi) Gray of Wilton, CT.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Church of the Nativity, Midland Park. Internment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd, Richmond, VA 23229.