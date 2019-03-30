Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany R.C. Church
Cliffside Park, NJ
View Map
Mary Barchetto Obituary
Mary Barchetto

Cliffside Park - BARCHETTO, Mary (nee) Agresti on March 28, 2019 of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 100. Mary was born on August 13, 1918 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and before retiring had worked as a seamstress for Rodgers & Peate in New York City. She was President and lifetime member of the Confraternity of Christian Women, Eucharist Minister at Epiphany R.C. Church and President and member of Epiphany Senior Citizens. Mary was also a member of the Tenants Association of Cliffside Park Housing Authority.

Beloved wife to the late Joseph Barchetto. Devoted mother to Marie Maraia and her late husband Michael, Joseph Barchetto and his wife Camille and Michael Barchetto and his wife Donna Petrillo. Adored grandmother to Darlene Wade and her husband Dean, Christopher Barchetto and his wife Megan, Nicole Ramos and her husband Andre, Joseoh Barchetto and his wife Julie, Danielle Michaelson and her husband Andrew and Victoria Barchetto. Cherished great-grandmother to Jessica, Gabrielle, Jon, Jenna, Madelyn, Addison, Emma, Joey, Christopher and Amelia.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9:00am thence to Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus, N.J. The family will receive their friends Sunday 3-7pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
