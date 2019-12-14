|
|
Mary Barragato (née Sparacio),
Cresskill/ formerly Dumont - Mary Barragato (née Sparacio), of Cresskill, formerly of Dumont, died peacefully on December 13 at the age of 102. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph (1983) and son, Anthony (2016). Survived by her son Charles and his wife Marie. Cherished grandmother of Jesse and Stephen and their wives Lisa and Stephanie, respectively, and Joseph and Mark and their respective fiancees Megan and Corinne, and great-grandson Luca. Also survived by sisters-in-law, Loretta Sparacio and Phyllis Spar, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mary was born in East Harlem, NY to Giacinta (née Ferrara) and Antonino Sparacio. She was a seamstress and a member of the Dumont Senior Citizens. Mary was a long-time parishioner of St. Mary's Church. She loved to cook and sew, and was devoted to her family and friends. She spent the last 12 years of her life in the excellent care of Sunrise of Cresskill, for whose devoted help the family is eternally grateful.
Funeral Mass Wednesday at 9:30 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY. Visiting Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to .