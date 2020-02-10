|
|
Mary Beatrice Strychalski
Ridgefield Park - Mary Beatrice Strychalski, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey for fifty years and Daphne, Alabama passed away peacefully in the home of her niece on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 85 years. She spent her career as a surgical nurse at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, New York. Volunteer counselor at New Hope Resource Center for Unwed Mothers in Westwood, NJ. Volunteer teacher of English as a second language to immigrants. Member of the Columbiettes. Heavily involved in the Catholic Church. Predeceased by her beloved husband, George Strychalski; parents, Milo and Beatrice Gillens; sister, Lillian Jordan; brother in law, James Jordan; niece, Donna Jordan. She is survived by her loving son, Kevin Strychalski of Florida; nieces and nephews Debra Carnell of Nevada, Dennis Jordan and his wife Dottie of Nevada, Dianne Jordan of New York, Doreen Knight and her husband Scott of Alabama; grand nieces and nephews, Robert Carnell, Amanda Angelicchio and husband Anthony, Darlene Carnell, Jeremy Jordan, Kira Berkeley, Jordan Berkeley, Constance Knight, Victoria Allen and husband Clayton; great grand nieces and nephews, Anthony, Scot, Teagan, Calob, Lila, Preston, Madeline, Loralei, Sebastian, Lillian, and Leia; sister In Law, Sister Margaret Strychalski. The Funeral Mass will be offered 12PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Francis R.C. Church, Ridgefield Park. Interment will follow at The Woodlawn Cemetery & Conservancy, Bronx, NY. Vorheesingwersen.com