Mary (Iglar) Bednar
Clifton - Mary (Iglar) Bednar, 74, of Clifton, passed away on July 9, 2019. Born in Frydman, Poland, she came to the US in 1960 and lived in Garfield before settling in Clifton. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Mary was a member of Loaves and Fishes. She worked as a seamstress for many years.
Beloved wife for 53 years of Joseph Bednar. Devoted mother of John Bednar and his wife Holly of Clifton, Christine Coppola and her husband Danny of Wayne, and James and his wife Jayne of Wayne. Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Christopher, Dominic, Kylie, Charles, Jackson, and Tyler, soon to be born. Loving sister of Eleanor Brzyzek of Garfield, Anna LoJek, and Valentine Iglar both of Clifton.
Funeral services Friday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10:00 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Thursday 4 - 8 PM at the funeral home.