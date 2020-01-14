|
|
Mary Bello DeSenzo Jackson
Mary Bello DeSenzo Jackson, formerly of West Paterson, NJ passed away at her home in Manchester, New Jersey on January 11, 2020. Mary was born on May 8, 1949 to Frank & Loretta Bello. Mary was a 1966 graduate of Passaic Valley High School in Little Falls, New Jersey. For 35 years, Mary was an accomplished hairdresser, working at several high-profile salons and earning numerous professional awards. Mary was a loving grandmother to five grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, George Christ Jackson, her mother, Loretta Bello formerly of Paterson, NJ, son Anthony DeSenzo and his wife, Kori of West Milford, NJ, son Michael DeSenzo of Sussex, NJ, brother John and his wife Rose of Manchester, NJ, brother Frank and his wife, Norma of Las Vegas, NV, and sister Laura and her husband, Rick of Jonesville, North Carolina. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.