Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Bello DeSenzo Jackson


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Bello DeSenzo Jackson Obituary
Mary Bello DeSenzo Jackson

Mary Bello DeSenzo Jackson, formerly of West Paterson, NJ passed away at her home in Manchester, New Jersey on January 11, 2020. Mary was born on May 8, 1949 to Frank & Loretta Bello. Mary was a 1966 graduate of Passaic Valley High School in Little Falls, New Jersey. For 35 years, Mary was an accomplished hairdresser, working at several high-profile salons and earning numerous professional awards. Mary was a loving grandmother to five grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, George Christ Jackson, her mother, Loretta Bello formerly of Paterson, NJ, son Anthony DeSenzo and his wife, Kori of West Milford, NJ, son Michael DeSenzo of Sussex, NJ, brother John and his wife Rose of Manchester, NJ, brother Frank and his wife, Norma of Las Vegas, NV, and sister Laura and her husband, Rick of Jonesville, North Carolina. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -