Bergenfield - Mary Beth Pryde (Franco), age 63, passed away peacefully in her home on June 29, 2020 following a courageous three year battle with cancer. She was born June 30, 1957 in the Bronx, NY as the only child of Ralph and Marion Franco, who preceded her death. She married the love of her life, Tyrone, on February 20, 1982, at the Church of the Good Shepherd in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan. Married for 38 years, Mary Beth and Tyrone shared a life filled with love and laughter with their two sons. Mary Beth was a devoted mother to her children: Daniel (Alissa) of North Greenbush, NY, and Matthew of Brooklyn, NY. In March of 2020, Mary Beth was overjoyed to become the grandmother of Ava Marie (Daniel and Alissa), who she loved to visit with and see pictures of. For 21 years, Mary Beth worked as a paraprofessional at Roy Brown Middle School in Bergenfield, New Jersey. She took great pride in working with all of her colleagues and students in the community. Mary Beth will be remembered for her devotion to her family and her love for the beach, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, and the New York Yankees. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 S Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. All will meet at St. John the Evangelist RC Church 29 N Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Thursday at 10:15 AM for the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Followed by a private cremation. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Bergenfield High School Football and Cheering Parents Association, 155 West Clinton Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
